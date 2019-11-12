Nate Diaz Helps Fan Who Lost Rent Money On UFC 244

Spread the word!













Things didn’t go Nate Diaz’s way at UFC 244 last week. In turn, things also didn’t go well for those who gambled on the Stockton native to get the job done against Jorge Masvidal.

It turns out one of those fans actually lost their half of their rent money, and are now sleeping in their car until they can pay up. The fan mentioned this on one of Diaz’s recent Instagram posts. He said, “Nate I lost my rent money betting on you now I’m sleeping in my car till I can come up with my half.”

Diaz responded by saying he’d help the fan out.

“Don’t trip I got ur bitchass ”

Check out the exchange here:

Brett and the media will never report on anything nice Nate Diaz does 💯 pic.twitter.com/13SYlrgAVR — Killashaw🔪 (@Killashaww) November 11, 2019

A generous move by the Stockton hero. However, the Diaz family’s beef with Jorge Masvidal might not be over. Speaking in a recent interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Nate’s older brother, Nick, seemed to take issue with Masvidal’s pre-UFC 244 talk of “baptizing” his little brother.

“You want to talk about baptizing my younger brother? That’s on you,” Diaz said in a pre-recorded interview on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday. “I never had anything disrespectful to say. But you don’t talk about baptizing my younger brother so you’re already in a f*cked position if you fight with me.

“You don’t talk about baptizing someone’s younger brother. That’s my baby brother. You don’t talk about that to nobody. You want to say that, do that? You want to walk? That’s on you.”

What do you think about Diaz helping the fan out?