Nate Diaz set to launch fight promotion: ‘Real Fight Inc.’

A global MMA superstar, Stockton’s own Nate Diaz has announced today that he will be launching his own fighting promotion. He’s calling it “Real Fight Inc.”, and it’s allegedly set to feature MMA, Boxing, and Jiu-Jitsu matches.

The 37-year-old Diaz is a war-torn veteran of the sport. A master of entertainment, it makes sense that the combat sports icon would make a move into show business.

News of this new fight promotion by Nate Diaz was first announced by his team. The tagline of the promotion is said to be: “Real Ninjas. Real Fighters. Real S***.”

This is the full statement from team Diaz below:

Nate will be applying for his promotors license in the coming weeks to form Real Fight, Inc., a new promotion that will focus on promoting combat sports shows, specifically boxing, MMA and BJJ. The new venture has no bearing on his status as a fighter, where he will continue to be very active. Real Fight, Inc. is his expansion into the business side of the sport where he has been a fixture for close to 20 years. The promotion will look attract fighters from around the world, whether it be up and coming prospects or household names who fit the brand of “Real Ninjas. Real Fighters. Real Shit.” www.realfightinc.com @realfightinc

Nate Diaz has launched his own fight promotion 💯 pic.twitter.com/MiaHOpPfFK — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 4, 2022

A statement from team @NateDiaz209. Cc: https://t.co/LLWtdLRpBD pic.twitter.com/XMPNhxDQoe — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 4, 2022

Nate Diaz heading for MMA free agency after the looming Khamzat Chimaev fight at UFC 279

The news about Real Fight Inc. is coming right ahead of potentially the last UFC fight of Diaz’s career. His UFC contract will expire after his fight against Khamzat Chimaev, and with recent tensions, it doesn’t look like Diaz will ever re-sign. On a two-fight skid, the pressure will be on him to end his legendary UFC career with a big underdog victory.

He’s facing a monster in Chimaev. A man who possesses the very same style that people say is the kryptonite of ‘Mr. 209’. With a chin of steel, he demonstrated his grit in front of the world when Gilbert Burns and he clashed in one of the fights of the year so far.

Facing a formidable opponent in ‘Borz’, the general speculation is that Diaz will be insanely outmatched. However, some people are echoing the sentiments of many before them: that MMA is a truly unpredictable sport, and anything can happen.

What do you think happens when Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz finally throw down?