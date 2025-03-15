Nate Diaz eyes UFC title to complete legacy: ‘I don’t wanna fight for nothing’

Former lightweight title challenger, Nate Diaz has claimed he is still seeking a legacy-making title victory in a future return to the UFC — before claiming there is currently no fighter on the promotion’s books enticing him to make good on a comeback.

Diaz, a former lightweight championship chaser and victor of The Ultimate Fighter during his lengthy tenure with the promotion, completed his contract and departed the Octagon to compete in a sophomore boxing outing back in 2022.

And headlining UFC 279 in a reworked welterweight main event outing with former interim lightweight kingpin, Tony Ferguson, Diaz was initially scheduled to headline the card against unbeaten middleweight force, Khamzat Chimaev.

However, meeting Ferguson on just a day’s notice, Stockton veteran, Diaz rallied to submit his fellow TUF winner with a fourth round guillotine choke submission.

And in the time since, the Californian has been linked with an eventual return to action, against a host of opponents.

Nate Diaz plans to close career with UFC title victory

However, this weekend, Diaz admitted no fight is currently enticing him to make a comeback to the Octagon, but admitted he wants to see out his career in combat sports by striking gold in the UFC.

“Well, everybody’s boring right now, so I’m trying to do other sh*t for the moment,” Nate Diaz said during an interview with Full Violence. “But like, I want to go back and get a UFC title. I don’t want to fight for nothing, you know? I want to fight for something. … It’s about buzz and who’s poppin’ and who’s doing something. Right now, there’s nobody doing sh*t in the UFC.”

“That’s why I’m not in there [in the UFC] right now, you know what I’m saying?” Nate Diaz explained. “I’m watching. I’m hoping for something. … There’s no buzz, nobody’s doing sh*t. There’s nobody to fight, everybody is wack. Every single body in boxing and MMA.”