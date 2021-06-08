UFC welterweight Nate Diaz has had a long history of taking long hiatuses from the promotion due to frustrations he’s had about his paychecks, which has included him asking for a release from the UFC back in 2014 following his win over Gray Maynard.

But Diaz is well-versed in the issue of fighter pay, which has really picked up over the past year due to drama involving Jon Jones, Francis Ngannou, and others regarding their requests for more compensation to compete in the highest level in the sport.

In a recent interview with Yahoo Sports, Diaz talked in detail about what he would recommend Ngannou and other fighters do if they want more money from the UFC. Diaz thinks self-awareness is key to getting what you want financially from the UFC brass.

“What is Francis Ngannou doing wrong?” Diaz said. “I’ve been doing more right than all these motherfuckers for years and years. They should have been spitting all that ‘I need money shit a long time ago like I was.”

“I was never no champion and I was saying, ‘F**k you, let me get some money cracking,’ and what happened? My stock just raised anyway and nobody was jumping on and now they’re like, ‘What are we doing wrong?’ You should have listened to your daddy years ago motherfuckers, all of you, the whole roster.”

Diaz is scheduled to face top welterweight contender Leon Edwards at UFC 263 on Saturday in a five-round bout in his return to fighting. He hasn’t competed since the doctor’s stoppage loss to Jorge Masvidal for BMF belt back at UFC 244.

Ngannou spoke out about the issue of fighter pay after watching the Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing exhibition this past weekend. Leading up to the fight, Paul claimed that he would make around $20 million for the eight-round bout with Mayweather.

Ngannou is slated to face top heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis later this year, as early as August. He was originally anticipated to face former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones before the UFC brass and Jones couldn’t come to terms over a new contract.

Diaz has the opportunity to increase his cash flow this weekend if he’s able to get past Edwards, in a likely welterweight title eliminator.

