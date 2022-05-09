Nate Diaz Insists He Would Easily Land Submission Win Over Charles Oliveira Following UFC 274

Former undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira managed to successfully land his eleventh straight victory at UFC 274 on Saturday against Justin Gaethje, however, Stockton favorite, Nate Diaz has claimed an “easy” submission victory awaits him if he ever fought the Brazilian.

Oliveira, who was slated to attempt the second defense of his undisputed lightweight title, was stripped of his crown on Friday following the weigh-ins, after he successfully made championship weight for his clash with Gaethje, tipping the scales at 155.5lbs.

Relinquishing the lightweight title upon the commencement of his headliner with Gaethje, Oliveira, still proved that he is the outlier within the division just over three minutes later, stopping the Arizona native on enemy territory with yet another rallying submission victory.

Credited with a single knockdown courtesy of an uppercut which caught the Brazilian coming in, Gaethje himself was dropped in an exchange with a right hand, before Oliveira immediately leapt to his back, searching for a slew of submission openings.

Failing to latch up with an armbar or reverse triangle, Gaethje, who attempted to get up from his knees, gave up his back, with Oliveira establishing hooks, securing a seatbelt and then locked up a rear-naked choke after adjusting his grip.

The win came as Oliveira’s staggering eleventh on the trot, as well as extending his lead as the most prolific finisher and submission artist in the history of the organization.

Warranting the attention of a slew of contenders in the wake of his win over Gaethje, Oliveira, who has been penned by UFC president, Dana White to challenge for vacant spoils next, was the subject of callouts from Islam Makhachev, Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, and Conor McGregor.

Nate Diaz fancies his chances of landing an upset submission win over Charles Oliveira

Amongst a slew of tweets last Sunday night, the above mentioned, Nate Diaz, who once challenged for undisputed lightweight gold back in December 2012, claimed that if paired with the Sao Paulo technician in the future, he would land his own straightforward submission success.

“Just for the record I’d choke Olivera (sic) (Charles Oliveira),” Nate Diaz tweeted. Easy.”

Just for the record I’d choke olivera

Tirelessly campaigning for either his immediate release from the UFC or the booking of his final contracted fight with the promotion, Diaz has been out of action since June of last year where he featured in the first five round, non-title, non-main event in the history of the promotion in a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards.

Finding himself continually linked with a welterweight outing against Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz, who has called for some time now for a matchup with the aforenoted, Poirier – hinted at a welterweight division excursion on July 30. at the organization’s UFC 277 pay-per-view showcase.

