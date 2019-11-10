Nate Diaz Denies Retirement Rumors: Who Said I Was Retired?

Spread the word!













It looks like Nate Diaz isn’t retired from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition after all. Diaz had recently taken to Instagram to post a cryptic message, making some believe that he was retiring from fighting.

“F*ck a rematch this sh*t was over before it started I’m goin on out on tour Peace out fight game”

However, speaking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Diaz shut down any talk of retirement, saying he’s ready to fight tonight if need be.

“Who said I was retired? I’ll fight tonight,” Diaz said.

Diaz’s initial comments came shortly after his TKO defeat to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 last week. The fight ended in controversial fashion, with a Doctor Stoppage that many protested. Diaz suffered two bad cuts to his eye that forced the doctor to make the decision to stop the fight.

The Stockton native wanted a rematch with Masvidal, which “Gamebred” has already agreed to. However, Masvidal – now the owner of the Baddest Mother F*cker Championship – said he’s unsure when that fight will happen. UFC president Dana White has noted he has no interest in making the rematch right now given how lopsided the bout was, in favor of Masvidal, leading up to the finish.

Who do you think Diaz will fight next?