Nate Diaz Says Goodbye To The Fight Game, Walks Back Masvidal Rematch Talk

Nate Diaz very well might have just retired from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.

The Stockton slugger just took to Instagram to walk back talk of a potential rematch with Jorge Masvidal, before saying “peace out” to the fight game.

“F*ck a rematch this sh*t was over before it started I’m goin on out on tour Peace out fight game”

Diaz main evented UFC 244 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City this past weekend. He took on Jorge Masvidal for the Baddest Mother F*cker Championship. Diaz was dominated by Masvidal for the first three rounds but looked to be picking up the pace towards the end of the third frame heading into the championship rounds.

However, a doctor stepped in to examine Diaz’s cuts and determined they were too bad to allow the Californian to continue. Diaz was upset by the way the fight ended, protesting the stoppage immediately after, and calling for a rematch with Masvidal. UFC president Dana White showed no interest in such a fight given how lopsided the action was in the first place.

Now, it looks like Diaz could very well be on his way out of the MMA game and is ready to begin the next chapter of his life.

Do you think Diaz is truly retired from MMA competition?