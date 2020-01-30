Nate Diaz Defends Stephen A. Smith: ‘Fight Was Over Before It Started’

Spread the word!













Nate Diaz has come to the defense of ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith.

Smith received a lot of flak for his comments surrounding Donald Cerrone’s loss to Conor McGregor earlier this month. Smith claimed “Cowboy” never showed up and was disappointed at how the fight only lasted 40 seconds.

But the main reason for the criticism was him saying that Cerrone gave up en route to his TKO defeat to the Irishman.

Joe Rogan and Conor McGregor have since hit back at Smith, with the former, in particular, claiming Smith should not have been calling the post-fight show due to his lack of experience in mixed martial arts.

However, Diaz does agree with some of what Smith said. At the time, the Stockton native notably implied the fight was fixed by calling it fake. And now, he feels Smith deserves an apology as the fight was over before it even began in his view:

“Rogan and Conor should give Stephen Smith a apology he said what it was,” Diaz tweeted. “The fight was over before it started. Get off each others nuts.”

Although Diaz doesn’t address the comments about Cerrone giving up, it should be interesting to see if Rogan has a response.

What do you make of Diaz’s tweet?