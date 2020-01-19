Nate Diaz Reacts To ‘Fake’ McGregor vs. Cerrone Finish, Slams Jorge Masvidal

Spread the word!













Nate Diaz had plenty to say about the UFC 246 headliner between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone.

McGregor enjoyed a triumphant return to the Octagon when he blitzed Cerrone in just 40 seconds on Saturday night. Although most expected the Irishman to come out on top, not many expected him to end the fight in less than a minute in the manner that he did.

Some on social media even believe “Cowboy” took a dive. While that is highly unlikely, Diaz seems to think the same as he responded to the finish of the fight.

“Weak as fuck,” Diaz tweeted before adding, “This sh*ts alll fake.”

Diaz also took a shot at Jorge Masvidal who was sitting front row wearing a robe.

“And why the f*ck u in a robe. Smh,” Diaz wrote.

Diaz has notable faced all three fighters. He defeated Cerrone via unanimous decision back in 2011. He would famously submit McGregor before losing the rematch via majority decision in 2016.

And he most recently lost to Masvidal via TKO (doctor stoppage) at UFC 244 back in November. There was talk of a rematch but as of now, it seems like Masvidal is targeting bigger things — namely a lucrative fight with McGregor.

What do you think of Diaz’s tweets?