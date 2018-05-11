Nate Diaz Claims GSP ‘Cheated’ By Using Steroids For Nick Diaz Fight

This week, the mixed martial arts (MMA) world was awash with the out-of-the-blue rumor that legendary former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre would meet longtime lightweight Nate Diaz at August 4’s UFC 227 from Los Angeles.

The rumor came from UFC president Dana White himself, as he insisted the fight would be contested at 155 pounds – a division Diaz hadn’t fought in since 2015 and one St-Pierre has never fought in despite discussing it for years.

There was little in the way of confirmation, however, as both sides stayed exceptionally quiet on the matter.

Some of St-Pierre’s teammates told UFC Tonight analyst Kenny Florian that they hadn’t even heard St-Pierre was entertaining a fight with the younger Diaz, and indeed there were several reasons why it just doesn’t make much sense. For example, the whole concept sounded a bit off given that “Rush” had handled Nate’s older and bigger brother Nick at March 2013’s UFC 158.

This evening, however, could signal that there’s truly some fire burning behind all the smoke, as Nate took to Facebook to post an inflammatory post towards St-Pierre, suggesting he was a cheater by fighting his brother on steroids, coming in overweight, and having ‘his boy’ give Nick a bad i.v.

Now, he continued, the UFC was selling fans “wolf tickets” in reference to Nick’s famous pre-fight tirade before he fought St-Pierre, so the longtime MMA legend could fight himself if he didn’t clear up his so-called issues:



A genius bit of trash talk that will certainly get the loyal-to-the-death legions of Diaz fans talking about Nate’s hopeful return, it would seem he’s moved on from the prospect of fighting Conor McGregor in their oft-discussed trilogy bout – at least for now – as St-Pierre has finally fit the bill of the big names he’ll only return to the octagon for.

This video suggests the younger Diaz is trying to lay the groundwork for what would be a massive if not somewhat confusing showdown in L.A. this summer.

If he is, well, he did a fine job accomplishing that goal.

Are you excited to watch St-Pierre vs. Nate Diaz?