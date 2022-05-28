Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

Nate Diaz has once again echoed calls to land the final contracted fight of his UFC deal this summer, earmarking a summer return in July, however, questioned if an underlying fear from his fighting peers is slowing his return to the Octagon.

Nate Diaz, a native of Stockton, has been sidelined since June of last year where he featured in a high-profile welterweight matchup against the now-#2 ranked division contender, Leon Edwards, suffering a unanimous decision loss over the course of five rounds.

READ MORE:  Luke Rockhold Targeting Title Fight Against Israel Adesanya - "Beating The Champion Makes You A F*cking Champion'

Diaz, who retains just a single fight on his current UFC deal, saw his contract extended in terms of length by a period of six months back in December of last year, after he publicly rejected a floated welterweight fight against the undefeated, Khamzat Chimaev.

At the turn of the year, Diaz set sights on sharing the Octagon with former interim lightweight titleholder, Dustin Poirier – who shared an interest in fighting the Californian veteran, however, despite initial interest from the UFC in booking the bout, the promotion switched attention on the potential clash. 

READ MORE:  Kamaru Usman's Brother Mohammad Usman Books Place In The Ultimate Fighter Season 30 Semi-Finals

Nate Diaz has yet to re-up with the UFC

Yet to re-up on a new deal with the organization, Diaz, who once challenged for undisputed gold against Benson Henderson, has once again called for another fight under the promotion’s banner, with a view to an Octagon comeback in July. 

“UFC Wass (sic) (what’s) good wit (sic) a fight in July is the whole roster scared or what?” Nate Diaz tweeted.”

In a cryptic response in the form of a GIF, former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson – who has been continually linked with a fight against Diaz, replied to the Californian. 

READ MORE:  Gilbert Burns Picks Charles Oliveira Over Islam Mahkachev In Potential Bout

In his most recent professional win, Diaz managed to land a unanimous decision win over former UFC and WEC lightweight titleholder, Anthony Pettis back in August 2019 at UFC 241.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR