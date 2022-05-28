Nate Diaz has once again echoed calls to land the final contracted fight of his UFC deal this summer, earmarking a summer return in July, however, questioned if an underlying fear from his fighting peers is slowing his return to the Octagon.

Nate Diaz, a native of Stockton, has been sidelined since June of last year where he featured in a high-profile welterweight matchup against the now-#2 ranked division contender, Leon Edwards, suffering a unanimous decision loss over the course of five rounds.

Diaz, who retains just a single fight on his current UFC deal, saw his contract extended in terms of length by a period of six months back in December of last year, after he publicly rejected a floated welterweight fight against the undefeated, Khamzat Chimaev.

At the turn of the year, Diaz set sights on sharing the Octagon with former interim lightweight titleholder, Dustin Poirier – who shared an interest in fighting the Californian veteran, however, despite initial interest from the UFC in booking the bout, the promotion switched attention on the potential clash.

Nate Diaz has yet to re-up with the UFC

Yet to re-up on a new deal with the organization, Diaz, who once challenged for undisputed gold against Benson Henderson, has once again called for another fight under the promotion’s banner, with a view to an Octagon comeback in July.

“UFC Wass (sic) (what’s) good wit (sic) a fight in July is the whole roster scared or what?” Nate Diaz tweeted.”

In a cryptic response in the form of a GIF, former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson – who has been continually linked with a fight against Diaz, replied to the Californian.

In his most recent professional win, Diaz managed to land a unanimous decision win over former UFC and WEC lightweight titleholder, Anthony Pettis back in August 2019 at UFC 241.