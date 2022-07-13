UFC welterweight Nate Diaz has revealed that he has given the promotion multiple names that he would like to fight, including Tony Ferguson and Vicente Luque, and yet has been inactive for over a year now.

Nate Diaz is clearly one the UFC’s biggest draws right now, consistently receiving electric receptions whenever he makes the long walk to the UFC octagon. Diaz does huge numbers and has done for over half a decade, so it’s odd that despite him being fit, healthy and desperate to fight, we have not seen him compete since June 2021.

With just one fight left on his contract, Diaz has been vocal on his social media about his desire for a fight since last December. Despite his best efforts, the UFC have not been able to book a fight with him, but Diaz assured everyone that this fault was not on his side.

In fact, when sitting down with Ariel Helwani for a special MMA Fighting Tuesday Show, Diaz stated that he had asked the UFC for several names over the months including the likes of Tony Ferguson.

“They haven’t offered me anybody,” Diaz began. “I’ve been asking for fights since whenever, I asked for a lot of fights. I asked for [Vicente] Luque, I asked for Tony Ferguson, I asked for like four or five people. It was never good on their side. They finally offered me Khamzat [Chimaev], I gave a little ‘what the f*ck?’, but then I thought why not? Let’s get it done with.”

“I asked for the Khamzat fight, Diaz continued. “Then, all sorts of excuses started happening. I wanted January, I wanted March, I wanted all these things… I’m trying to get this show on the road, but they’re keeping me in my contract and they’re holding me hostage. I want out, that’s my main objective.” (H/T BJPenn.com).

What would you like to see Nate Diaz do next?