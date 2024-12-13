Brazilian UFC Star Natalia Silva Earns Red Belt in Taekwondo

UFC flyweight contender Natalia Silva has added a major milestone to her martial arts journey by earning her red belt in Taekwondo, awarded by renowned instructor Rames Luiz. Silva began her combat sports career at 16 in Taekwondo and continues to grow her skills.

Natalia Silva

Silva transitioned to MMA at the age of 18 and has since built a reputation as a promising fighter. Currently, she is on a 12-fight win streak and unbeaten in the UFC. Silva’s progress in Taekwondo mirrors her rise in the UFC, where she has become a top 10 flyweight fighter with a growing list of performance bonuses.

In the octagon, the 27-year-old athlete has defeated notable names such as Jéssica Andrade, Viviane Araujo, Jasmine Jasudavicius, and Victoria Leonardo by knockout, among others.

Taekwondo

A red belt in Taekwondo is a significant achievement, indicating that the athlete is nearing the black belt level. Silva’s red belt is a recognition of her years of dedication to mastering Taekwondo.

On Instagram, the Brazilian martial artist Natalia Silva said:

“Taekwondo Graduation 🥋♥️ Thank you, Master @ramesluiztkd, now the next step is the much-desired black belt 😍❤️🙏 2025 is coming, right!? Oh glory hahaha”

As Silva continues to improve in MMA, her success in both Taekwondo and the UFC sets her up for an exciting future in the sport.