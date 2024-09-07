Natalia Silva takes huge scalp in decision win over Jessica Andrade – UFC Vegas 97 Highlights

Brazilian flyweight standout, Natalia Silva has landed the most high-profile win of his naive Octagon tenure to date in tonight’s UFC Vegas 97 co-headliner, landing a unanimous decision shutout over former undisputed strawweight champion, Jessica Andrade.

Silva, who entered tonight’s flyweight affair as the number eighth ranked divisional contender, racked up her stunning twelfth straight win in her decision win tonight — and managed to scoop her sixth straight win inside the Octagon.

Prior tonight’s unanimous (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) win over Andrade at the Apex facility, Silva had previously turned in notable wins over the likes of Jasmine Jasudavicius, Victoria Leonardo, Andrea Lee, and fellow Brazilian contender, Viviane Araujo.

A former Jungle Fight flyweight champion to boot, renowned submission threat, Silva is surely now angling herself toward the flyweight title picture — which will hopefully become somewhat clearer next week as Alexa Grasso co-headlines Noche UFC in a trilogy fight with Valentina Shevchenko.

Below, catch the highlights from Natalia Silva’s win over Jessica Andrade at UFC Vegas 97

This one goes to the scorecards! #UFCVegas97 pic.twitter.com/ckSXfqwXZs — UFC (@ufc) September 8, 2024