“Without a doubt” – Nassourdine Imavov Guarantees a Finish In Front of Paris Home Crowd

Nassourdine Imavov plans on making a statement at UFC Paris.

Following his highlight-reel knockout of Israel Adesanya in February, the middleweight division’s top-ranked contender looks to add another big finish to his resume when he meets streaking sensation Caio Borralho in The City of Light this Saturday night.

“Without a doubt, I’m going to finish him, and I’m always during the fight going to be looking for the finish,” Imavov told MMA Fighting.

Nassourdine Imavov loves fighting in Paris

Though he hails from Dagestan, Paris serves as Imavov’s adopted hometown, and he always relishes the opportunity to put on a show for the people of France.

“Exactly. You know, it’s going to be the third time I fight in Paris. I love fighting in Paris in front of my crowd. Great energy. It’s going to be as much as a responsibility as a privilege to be fighting in front of my crowd. “I’m just different. I’m just different than any other guys in the weight—in the weight division, in the weight class. right now I’m focusing on this fight, but after this fight we’re going to concentrate on the next fight and prepare everything. Well, I’m just different from anyone in the weight class.”

As it stands, Imavov is the No. 1 ranked contender in the middleweight division. With a win over Borralho, he will likely be the first man up for newly minted 185-pound king Khamzat Chimaev. However, if Borralho extends his unbeaten streak to 10, he’ll likely jump to the top of the queue and earn his own shot at the undefeated Chechen monster.

Needless to say, the stakes will be high when two of the division’s brightest stars step inside the cage at UFC Paris.