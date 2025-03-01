Nasrat Haqparast earns narrow split judging win over Esteban Ribovics in war – UFC Vegas 103 Highlights

Count it five straight victories for the streaking, Nasrat Haqparast tonight on the main card of UFC Vegas 103, landing a close, hard-fought split decision win over fan-favorite prospect, Esteban Ribovics in their lightweight clash at the Apex facility.

Hasparast, a former top-contender at the lightweight limit, has now extended his impressive winning run to five straight fights tonight, following a prior split decision win over Jared Gordon back in June of last year in the Middle East.

As for Ribovics, is fresh from his consensus Fight of the Year win over Daniel Zellhuber at Noche UFC last September in their spectacular back-and-forth clash at the Las Vegas Sphere.

And battling over the course of three rounds tonight in ‘Sin City’, Haqparast would manage to prevail with a narrow split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) victory against the Argentine — handing him just his second-ever professional loss in mixed martial arts.

Following tonight’s victory, Haqparast welcomed the chance to take on recent title challenger and UFC 311 headliner, Renato Moicano in a bid to crack the top-15 rankings.

Below, catch the highlights as Nasrat Haqparast narrowly beats Esteban Ribovics at the Apex