Mario Pinto Sleeps Austen Lane with Ruthless Overhand Right in Octagon Debut – UFC Vegas 103 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Undefeated heavyweight prospect Mario Pinto made a statement in his promotional debut at UFC Vegas 103 on Saturday night.

The biggest moment of the opening round came when Lane landed a big right hand straight to the temple of Pinto, dropping him. To his credit, Pinto recovered well and made it through the remainder of the round otherwise unscathed.

Coming out for the second round, Pinto wasted no time going after Lane. Just past the 30-second mark of the stanza, Pinto connected with a left hook immediately followed by a booming overhand right that connected clean and sent Lane crashing to the canvas.

No follow-up punches were needed as Lane was clearly out cold, prompting the referee to step in and bring a stop to the bout.

Official Result: Mario Pinto def. Austen Lane via KO (left hook to overhand right) at 0:39 of Round 2.

check out highlights from Austen Lane vs. Mario Pinto at UFC Vegas 103:

