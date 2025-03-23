Japanese Muay Thai Phenom and 5 division Muay Thai world Champion Nadaka Yoshinari make an emphatic debut against former Lumpinee stadium champion Rak Erawan at ONE 172 in a one-sided bout.

As Nadaka would outpoint and out maneuver the Thai fighter with his speed and footwork, as he would outstrike that ONE veteran in the first round and the second despite a nasty groin shot and follow-up punch that would seemingly knock Rak down, however, Olivier Coste would call this a foul. Rak would get time to recover from both shots. Despite the recovery time in favor of Rak, Nadaka would wobble the Thai with a head kick before the end of the second round.

In the third round, it seemed that Nadaka had figured out Rak completely, as he was now landing at will. The writing was on the wall for Rak; as hallway into the third round, Nadaka would land a vicious left cross from his southpaw stance, completely flattening Rak and forcing the referee to stop the fight immediately.

Nadaka Yoshinari’s future couldn’t be brighter.

Nadaka’s brutal win over the Thai champion at one of the biggest cards in striking history puts a massive amount of attention on his somewhat unknown career in previous promotions such as RWS and Battle of Muay Thai in Japan. Now that he’s on the biggest stage in Muay Thai and with ONE’s desire to build new stars, Nadaka Yoshinari is a shoe not just to be the biggest Muay Thai star in the promotion but one of the greatest Muay Thai fighter’s in Japan’s history.