Mya Lesnar, the daughter of Ex-UFC champion Brock Lesnar, breaks Colorado State Shot Put Record

Mya Lesnar, the daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion and current WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar, is making her mark in college sports.

Lesnar, who is a junior at Colorado State, set a new school record in the shot put with a throw of 18.50 meters. She earned the school’s Student-Athlete of the Week honors after setting the impressive record and celebrated her accomplishment on social media.

“A new PR and a new school record!! Happy with a strong start to my season,” she wrote on Instagram.

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, breaks shot put record At CSU, 18.5 Meters 😳

Lesnar previously attended Arizona State before transferring to CSU.

She has earned All-Mountain West honors and placed first in the weight throw at the indoor Mountain West Championships and third in the shot put at the indoor and outdoor conference championships.

Mya Lesnar is the Spitting Image of her Father

As impressive as Mya Lesnar’s accomplishments are, most users online couldn’t help, but marvel at how much the 21-year-old track and field star looks just like her father. “She looks just like him,” one commenter said.

A user added, “This looks just like Brock Lesnar,” while another quipped, “Yeah, that’s definitely his daughter.”

Before his iconic runs in MMA and professional wrestling, Brock Lesnar was an NCAA Division I heavyweight wrestling champion in his senior year after being the runner-up to Stephen Neal a year prior. He was also a two-time NCAA All-American and a two-time Big Ten Conference champion. Throughout his four-year run in college, the elder Lesnar amassed a record of 106-5.

Today, Lesnar is one of the most popular and well-paid acts in professional wrestling.

“It’s funny how people that come from nothing end up with some success,” Brock Lesnar said in a Q&A session with Newsweek. “That’s what I mean. That’s why I tell my kids all the time, ‘I want you to feel like you’re homeless. Fight like you’re homeless. Play hockey like you’re homeless.’ Because that’s the person you have to be to fight for things in your life. You have to just be a go-getter. Things aren’t just going to be given to you.” (h/t Hindustan Times).

Clearly possessing her father’s athleticism, could Mya Lesnar become a next-generation UFC or WWE Superstar?