Dana White axes rumored fight returns for Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey at UFC 300: ‘I get why everybody asks’

Promotional CEO, Dana White has confirmed that neither former undisputed heavyweight champion, Brock Lesnar, or former bantamweight queen, Ronda Rousey will not feature at a monumental UFC 300 event in April of next year – despite rumors linking the two to a comeback at the flagship card in 2024.

Lesnar, a former undisputed heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, most recently featured in a main card clash at UFC 200 back in July of 2016, marking his return to the Octagon after he made a similar return to professional wrestling with the WWE following his initial Octagon run.

Fighting to an initial unanimous decision victory over former interim title challenger, Mark Hunt, Lesnar’s win was overturned to an official ‘No Contest’, after he tested positive for the banned substance, clomiphene.

Linked with a return against former two-weight champion, Daniel Cormier, as well as incumbent heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones in the time since, Lesnar has yet to make good on a move.

Brock Lesnar – Ronda Rousey returns ruled from UFC 300

And according to White, neither Lesnar or the above-mentioned, Rousey will make their fighting returns at UFC 300 next year.

“I get why everybody asks,” Dana White told Sports Illustrated. “I love that everybody loves them like that, and with so much passion. I do, too. But they’re definitely not coming back for UFC 300. I always had an incredible working relationship with Brock Lesnar. It’s funny to say this because he’s such a grouchy dude, but I consider Brock Lesnar a friend.”



“I absolutely love Ronda Rousey,” Dana White explained. “She’s one of the greatest athletes I’ve ever worked with. She’s a pioneer, an inspirational figure for women, and an all-round badass for UFC. I’m focused on Madison Square Garden. But not, they’re not coming back.”

Most recently headlining UFC 207 in December 2016, Rousey, who has been heavily linked with a return to mixed martial arts ahead of her expected departure from World Wrestling Entertainment, suffered a brutal opening round TKO loss to former two-division champion, Amanda Nunes.

