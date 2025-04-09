Michael Chandler, the former Bellator Lightweight world champion, is set to face off against the growing British MMA star Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314. Chandler will put on an exciting performance like he always does, and he will finish Pimblett. Chandler would lampoon the infamous saying from Paddy Pimblett’s debut in a UFC-embedded vlog.

“Scousers don’t get knocked out, apparently, but they’ve never been hit by the likes of me. I’m really excited to test his chin, his heart, his mettle—and we’ll see how it plays out.”

Michael Chandler looks to put on a show in enemy territory against Paddy Pimblett.

Michael Chandler’s storied career has been filled with highlight reel finishes from his start to his MMA career in Bellator to his empathic knockouts over top lightweights in Dan Hooker and former UFC interim champion Tony Ferguson. Chandler has attempted to get the top I facing the absolute best in the division as nearly every one of his UFC opponents has been a world champion in or outside of the UFC.

Paddy Pimblett, however, is looking to get another win on home solid and get the loudest pop of the night should he score a win, especially a finish over the prolific knockout artist in Michael Chandler. In an attempt to build his brand, he leaptfrog himself into the top ten of the division after beating the likes of King Green and now earned a win over a former world champion.