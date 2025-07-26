Muslim Salikhov Scores Stunning 42-Second Walk-Off KO Against Carlos Leal – UFC Abu Dhabi Highlights
Russian knockout artist Muslim Salikhov delivered another jaw-dropping finish at UFC Abu Dhabi on Saturday, putting away Carlos Leal in less than a minute.
Salikhov wasted no time getting his 15th career first-round KO, blasting Leal with a nasty counter right hook that immediately sent the Brazilian crashing to the canvas.
Knowing that his opponent had nothing left, Salikhov walked away rather than delivering follow-up shots. Moments later, the fight was officially waved off, giving the 41-year-old Russian his 22nd career win and another highlight-reel finish.
Official Result: Muslim Salikhov def. Carlos Leal via KO (right hook) at 0:42 of Round 1.
Leal has now lost back-to-back bouts, both defeats coming in the very first round.