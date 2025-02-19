Muhammad Mokaev campaigns for UFC return: ‘I’m the only guy who can beat Alexandre Pantoja’

Former unbeaten promotional cast off, Muhammad Mokaev has once more staked his claim for a return to the UFC later this year, claiming he is the sole flyweight in the world right now who possesses the ability to topple current champion, Alexandre Pantoja.

Mokaev, who made his second debut outing with Middle Eastern-based organization, Brave CF last year, turned in his fourteenth career win with a dominant first round D’Arce choke submission win over short-notice replacement, Joevincent So.

And in his final Octagon bout, Mokaev improved on his roughshod run through the flyweight division, taking home a hard-fought unanimous decision win over incoming headliner, Manel Kape at UFC 304 last summer.

However, following the bout, Mokaev — who had completed his contractual obligations with the Dana White-led promotion, was notified he would not be offered a new deal — with the CEO claiming certain officials and matchmakers were less than happy to continue working with the talent.

Muhammad Mokaev continues campaign for UFC comeback

And in the months since, Mokaev has campaigned for a second chance at the Octagon — with White seemingly continually uninterested in offering him a route back to the UFC.

Yet to be booked for his return to action, Dagestan-born contender, Mokaev told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned this evening of his intentions to return to the UFC, claiming nobody on their current roster could dethrone the incumbent, Pantoja — until he returns.

“I think I’m the only guy who can beat this [Alexandre Pantoja] guy in this division,” Muhammad Mokaev explained. “My style is like — I remember Alex Pantoja before [the] Alex Perez [fight] said, if he wins this fight, I will fight him.

"I'm the only guy who can beat Alex Pantoja right now in this division."



I will defend my belt against him. And then when I beat Alex Perez, he said his win wasn’t exciting,” Muhammad Mokaev said. “I’m like, what do you mean? Because I trained with him, and I know his style, and I’m the only guy who can beat Alex Pantoja right now in this division.”

Himself yet to book his own return, Brazilian kingpin, Pantoja has been heavily linked with a comeback at UFC 314 in April in a title defense against Kai Kara-France, however, a matchup has yet to be confirmed by the promotion.

Most recently headlining UFC 310 as part of the final flagship card of last year, Pantoja made short work of former undisputed Rizin FF champion, Kai Asakura with an eventual second round rear-naked choke submission victory.



