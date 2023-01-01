Muhammad Mokaev Suffers Setback With Dislocated Shoulder, Still Hopeful To Compete At UFC 286.

Muhammad Mokaev has revealed he has had to undergo surgery to repair a dislocated shoulder he suffered in training. Despite this, the prospect still remains hopeful he will be able to compete at UFC 286, London.

Muhammad Mokaev has suffered a major setback as he was aiming to build upon his impressive run in 2022. Signing with the promotion in 2022 Mokaev went an impressive 3-0 last year as he introduced himself to the flyweight division.

Mokaev started the year off with an impressive finish of Cody Durden and UFC London. The former IMMAF champion would then follow up this victory with a win over Charles Johnson before closing the year out by submitting Malcolm Gordon at UFC 280.

However unfortunately for the rising contender, he has suffered a setback, damaging his shoulder in training which resulted in a dislocation that ultimately needed surgery.

Muhammad Mokaev Reveals Dislocated Shoulder Injury

Taking to his social media to announce the news, Mokaev recalled a similar position he found himself in prior to UFC London last year.

“Unfortunately I have dislocated my shoulder, now I will wait for the operation!” Mokaev wrote on Twitter. “Thanks to all my supporters I will be back as soon as possible, I promise you! Love you all!

“Exact same day last year I [broke] my hand before my UFC debut in London, I will do everything to fight on [the] UFC London card! I tried to keep the operation till after the fight but I can’t even lift my arm.”

Alhadmulillah in any situation! Unfortunately I have dislocated my shoulder😕, now I will wait for the operation! Thanks to all my supporters I will be back as soon as possible, I promise you! Love you all! #M57 pic.twitter.com/UtSmLJkbHR — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) December 30, 2022

It remains unknown how long Muhammad Mokaev will be sidelined despite the undefeated Brit still aiming to compete at UFC 286, scheduled to take place on March 18th.

Should Mokaev miss out on the London card, you can guarantee that he will aim to return to competition soon after as he aims to continue climbing up the flyweight rankings.

Who would you like to see Muhammad Mokaev face in his next outing?