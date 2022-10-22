Remaining undefeated during his Octagon tenure, unbeaten flyweight starlet, Muhammad Mokaev faced some adversity for the first time during his time in the UFC — eventually submitting Malcolm Gordon with a third round armbar, with just over half a minute left in their early preliminary card clash at UFC 280.

Debuting in the UFC earlier this year, Mokaev, an IMMAF alum and decorated amateur wrestler and grappler, stopped Cody Durden in his Octagon debut, before then beating Charles Johnson in July in his second outing in the capital.

Utilizing his ever-present grappling prowess throughout the preliminary card matchup against Gordon, Mokaev seen his back taken in the final stages of the second round, however, forced the issue with a third round submission win, swivelling to his back and locking up an armbar win against Gordon.



Below, catch the highlights from Muhammad Mokaev’s submission win over Malcolm Gordon