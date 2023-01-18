Muhammad Mokaev justifies UFC 286 opponent: “Do you want me to sit and wait.”

Muhammad Mokaev justifies facing UFC newcomer, Jafel Felho at UFC 286 in London, England on March 18.

Mokaev, 22, is the prototype of the new kind of prospects that will begin to emerge in the sport in the coming years. Athletes who have trained specifically MMA from a very early age while also having long, high-quality amateur careers that will see them learn before turning professional, rather than learning on the job.

Mokaev entered the UFC with an undefeated professional record along with an astounding 23-0 amateur record, which saw him win two IMMAF world champions. In the UFC, in just a year Mokaev has claimed the names of Cody Durden, Charles Johnson, Malcolm Gordon, and a No.13 flyweight ranking.

So it came as a surprise that Mokaev’s next opponent for the undercard of Usman Vs. Edwards III would be Felho, who would be making his promotional debut. This is a step back in competition after Mokaev has proven his ability to defeat older and more experienced opponents.

Mokaev would respond to those who were disappointed in his opposition, tweeting:

“But if you read my recent post it says that I tried to get top 15 opponent. Do you want me to sit and wait till September?”

But if you read my recent post it says that I tried to get top 15 opponent

Do you want me to sit and wait till September? — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) January 17, 2023

Muhammad Mokaev’s journey to the title

Mokaev is widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects in all of the sport and while he has not quite replicated his performance in his first UFC fight, Mokaev has won without any significant friction.

At such a young age, ‘The Punisher’ will be a legitimate title threat if he continues to improve at the incredible rate he has.

How far will Muhammad Mokaev go in his career?