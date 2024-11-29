While on Tour, Dua Lipa Enjoys some Muay Thai Action at Rajadamnern Stadium

Global music star Dua Lipa is currently on tour in Asia and recently performed in Bangkok. WHile enjoying Thailand, she stopped to visit the monument of Muay Thai Rajadamnern Stadium.

Dua Lipa at Rajadamnern Stadium

Shared from Rajadamnern Stadium on Instagram, Dua Lipa enjoyed watching Muay Thai in the iconic combat sports stadium.

Dua Lipa in Thailand

The musician is currently on her Radical Optimism Tour and performed in Bangkok, Thailand on November 27, 2024 at the The Impact Arena. Dua Lipa has achieved remarkable success with her album sales and chart performance. Her latest album, “Radical Optimism,” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, marking her first chart-topper and her largest sales week to date. The album sold an impressive 51,500 copies in its first week, with 39,000 being physical sales, including 20,000 on vinyl.

She is best known for her work in the dance-pop genre. Her overall career sales remain impressive, with her total equivalent album sales reaching 27.53 million. Additionally, her debut album has achieved 14 million sales, while “Future Nostalgia” has reached 11.5 million.

Rajadamnern Stadium, built in 1945, is Thailand’s oldest and most iconic Muay Thai venue. All-time greats of Muay Thai have fought there including Buakaw Banchamek, Samart Payakaroon, Saenchai, and Dieselnoi Chor Thanasukarn, among so many others. The stadium has a major legacy, having seen legendary fights and launched the careers of numerous Nak Muays.

From her own Instagram, she seemed to have enjoyed her time in Thailand.