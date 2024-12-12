MPMD shocks Joe Rogan: Most creatine users aren’t taking the right dose

During his latest appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, Derek — from YouTube channel More Plates More Dates claimed that the majority of creatine users — athletes and fighters included are not taking the most effective dose of the supplement, claiming a higher dosage for users would prove more beneficial.

The commenter, who has featured on numerous episode of UFC color-commentator, Joe Rogan’s heralded podcast, infamously shared his thoughts on rumored of PED (performance enhancing drug) use by former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor during the initial year following his catastrophic leg injury suffered back in 2021 against Dustin Poirier, claiming the Dubliner would not pass the natural athlete “eye test”.

“I did a whole deep dive video on what I think he (Conor McGregor) could be doing,” Derek said. “And I think for any individual that doesn’t pass the eye test, he’d definitely be one of those individuals. But I wouldn’t boil it down to that, he could be a hyper-outlier individual for sure. And I would never want to make a definitive statement. I think it’s highly probable that he’s done certain things for sure.”

More Plates More Dates enlightens Joe Rogan on creatine use

And this week, the YouTuber tried to enlighten Joe Rogan on the most beneficial dosage of the workout supplement, creatine — claiming the majority of users are not even taking the supplement as effectively as they could be, speculating around 10 grams of consumption initially is the ideal dosage.

Another thing that’s not being tested for, which I don’t think it should be, but — creatine at adequate doses. Interestingly, for years, we’ve all been told, ‘Take your five grams, and you’re good,’ Derek said on The Joe Rogan Experience. “But what’s often not talked about is the fact that that dosage is not going to be optimal for every single person. You will likely achieve muscle saturation with that dose, but it doesn’t mean you’re going to get the full suite of benefits. It depends on your genetics, how much you weigh, your muscle mass, and your metabolism. Five grams for a 140-pound person versus a 240-pound person is very different.

Some studies have found increased benefits with doses up to 20 grams a day. If your GI can tolerate it, it could be worth trying. Start with 10 grams and then elevate from there. Some of the most recent studies are on elderly women taking 20 grams. Start with 10 and see if your GI tolerates it.”