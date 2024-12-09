Korean Superboy Calls Out Bryce Mitchell with Round Earth Threat After UFC 310 Victory

After securing a victory over Nate Landwehr via a third-round TKO, ‘The Korean Superboy’ Doo Ho Choi called out fellow UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell as his next opponent. Choi, who is now on a two-fight winning streak, expressed his desire to fight Mitchell, believing it would help him establish himself in the new generation of featherweights.

Korean Superboy Calls Out Bryce Mitchell

To add some extra flair to the callout, Choi made a playful jab at Mitchell’s well-known belief in the flat Earth theory. Choi posted an image of Earth on social media with the caption “April? May?” tagging UFC matchmakers. This is a dig at Mitchell’s view of the world.

Though Mitchell hasn’t publicly responded, Choi is eager for the fight and is ready to face him at any time. If Mitchell doesn’t take up the challenge, Choi also mentioned Dan Ige as another potential opponent. Additionally, Choi expressed a desire for the UFC to return to South Korea for a future event, noting the passionate fan base there.

‘The Korean Superboy’ Choi began his professional MMA career in 2010, fighting in promotions like DEEP and Sengoku Raiden Championship before signing with the UFC in 2013. His UFC debut came in November 2014, where he won via TKO just 18 seconds into the first round. After a period of inactivity, including mandatory military service, Choi has made a strong return to the UFC. ‘The Korean Superboy’ is an exciting forward fighter who is a popular fan favorite due to his aggressive style.

Bryce Mitchell is a US-born Jiu-Jitsu-based fighter who just earned a victory over Kron Gracie at UFC 310. He is well known for his interesting opinions.

Choi is looking to take on the top competitors of the new generation, his callout of Bryce Mitchell marks a new chapter in the South Korean featherweight’s career. Whether Mitchell accepts the challenge or Choi moves on to other contenders like Dan Ige, it’s clear that Choi is eager to continue making waves in the UFC.