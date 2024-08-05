Earn the Olympic Wrestlers Physique – The Powerful Wrestler Workout Routine

It’s no easy task to earn the Olympic Wrestlers physique, but here we will break down the wrestler’s workout routine to earn a body like an Olympian. Olympic Wrestlers go through some of the toughest diets and exercise plans outside of the competition. Then, the sport of wrestling is one of the most grueling sports in the Olympic Games. Their bodies must be in perfect condition.

Olympic Wrestlers Physique

Joe Rogan once admired the all-time great Olympic Wrestlers body of Aleksandr Karelin. The thick neck, forearms, bowling ball shoulders, and massive biceps; the Olympic Wrestlers Physique. With the strength to throw a heavyweight in a match. Rogan said, “Every now and then I like to pull out this picture of the great Russian wrestler Aleksander Karelin, just to remind myself of what a tremendous pussy I am.”

The Diet of an Olympic Wrestler

For wrestlers, diet plays a crucial role. If you’re starting on the thicker side and want to reveal more muscle, clean up your diet by cutting out processed foods, alcohol, sugary treats, and carbs. Aim for a small calorie deficit to lose 1-2 pounds of fat per week.

If you’re already lean and want to bulk up, focus on a calorie surplus with plenty of high-quality foods. Protein is key since it helps repair and grow muscles after workouts. Protein shakes and bars can be handy for this. Don’t forget to balance your diet with carbs and fats to keep your energy levels up.

Jordan Burroughs, a 4x World Champion and Olympic gold medalist, follows a meticulously planned diet to maintain his competition weight of 163 lbs while ensuring peak performance and recovery. His day starts with a nutrient-dense smoothie containing plant-based protein powder, almond milk, spinach, avocado, almond butter, chia seeds, and turmeric, providing around 608 calories.

Post-morning workout, he consumes a veggie omelet with mixed berries, totaling 335 calories. After his evening practice, he has a substantial dinner of salmon, sweet potatoes, and sautéed spinach and mushrooms, adding up to 772 calories. Overall, his daily intake includes about 136g of protein, 142g of carbohydrates, and 67g of fat, totaling approximately 1715 calories, designed to support intense training and effective recovery. This is a great way of obtaining an Olympic Wrestlers Physique.

Grip Strength – The Wrestler Workout Routine

Grip strength is vital in wrestling because so much of the sport involves controlling your opponent’s wrists. To build grip strength, try deadlifts and pull-ups. For deadlifts, use dumbbells or barbells with the heaviest weight you can handle. Pull-ups are great for upper body strength and grip. Challenge yourself with thicker bars or by adding weight to earn the Olympic Wrestlers Physique.

High-Resistance Conditioning

Conditioning is crucial for wrestlers, who need bursts of high-intensity energy. Instead of long runs, focus on high-resistance conditioning like sled sprints, hill sprints, or battle ropes. If you don’t have access to this equipment, HIIT workouts at home can also be effective.

Target Specific Areas—Legs, Back, and Arms

Wrestlers need strong legs, backs, and arms. For legs, do exercises like squats, lunges, Romanian deadlifts, and calf raises. For the back, try deadlifts, weighted pull-ups, and rowing. Don’t neglect your arms—work on bicep curls, hammer curls, tricep dips, and pushups. Also, incorporate exercises for forearms and grip, like farmer’s walks and pull-up bar hangs. To complete the Olympic Wrestlers Physique look, add some weighted neck curls and neck extensions to build a thick neck and traps.

The Wrestler Workout Routine

The aforementioned Jordan Burroughs, Olympic gold medalist, follows a rigorous and comprehensive workout routine that includes explosive exercises, cardio, and wrestling-specific drills, to outline earning the Olympic Wrestlers Physique. His conditioning circuit features fan bike interval sprints, pullups, band-resisted exercises, and battle rope drills to build power, speed, and quickness.

The US-born Burroughs also incorporates stance and motion drills to improve footwork and level changes, along with execution drills for his signature double-leg takedown. Strength training is a key component, with exercises like box jumps, hang cleans, squats, dumbbell rows, and lunges to enhance explosive power and overall strength. Burroughs typically trains early in the morning, balancing his demanding regimen with family time, under the guidance of his coach Mark Manning to ensure peak physical, mental, and emotional readiness for competition.