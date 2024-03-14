We’re just three months into the year, however, a host of high-profile fights are already on the horizon for the remainder of the annum – as well as many which just seem destined to happen before year’s end.

From the likes of a heavyweight superfight between sport favorites and the anticipated expected return of an Irish superstar, the Octagon is set to host a slew of massive fights in 2024 – with UFC 300 next month coming as a footnote for what promises to be another huge year for the Dana White promotion. Below, catch five of the most anticipated MMA fights of 2024.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler –

Likely topping many fan’s lists as the biggest and most-anticipated fights on offer to fans this year – and most definitely for the UFC, comes in the first outing of global star, Conor McGregor in over three years.

Expected to tackle lightweight staple, Michael Chandler in his return, former two-weight champion, McGregor is closing as a betting favorite for fans who wants to bet on top MMA fights this year – in what comes as a pivotal return for the Dubliner.

Sidelined since a brutal leg break against common-foe, Dustin Poirier back in 2021, McGregor has so far yet to nail himself down a return against Chandler, however, amid a fall out with the promotion once more – it seems to be not for the lack of trying.

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway –

This massive fight between sport sluggers, Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway is just mere weeks away – with UFC 300 hosting the massive symbolic BMF title fight between the stalwart fan-favorites.

Gaethje rides an impressive two-fight winning run into his main card clash, most recently topping himself as BMF gold holder with a hellacious high-kick win over the above-mentioned, Poirier last July.

As for Holloway, the featherweight icon is riding an impressive run of his own into his UFC 300 return and sophomore lightweight pairing, most recently stopping Chan Sung Jung with a brutal, face-planting KO, sending him into retirement.

Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya –

With a lingering injuries ruling Dricus du Plessis from a title charge against Israel Adesanya last September, the script has been flipped firmly on their grudge match this year, with the former now entering as the defending champion.



Minting himself as gold holder just two months ago with a split judging win over Sean Strickland in the ‘Great White North’ – du Plessis has vowed to meet ex-champion, Adesanya on his own terms – particularly considering he’s now the one strapped with organizational spoils.

Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili –

Retaining bantamweight spoils just last weekend in a shutout, loss avenging win over Chito Vera, flamboyant striker, Sean O’Malley likely has a tough turnaround against Georgian force, Merab Dvalishvili awaiting him toward the end of the year.

Besting Aljamain Sterling last summer to win the bantamweight title and bring the Boston house down, O’Malley defended that title with a lopsided win over a suggested overmatched, Vera in Miami in his UFC 299 main event return.

In the midst of a stunning run of wins, Dvalishvili has proven his title challenger credentials with a one-sided win of his own over former two-weight champion, Henry Cejudo last month.



Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic –

Another fight we fans were denied toward the end of last annum; a heavyweight title superfight between Jon Jones and consensus heavyweight GOAT, Stipe Miocic – as recent as last November.

Sidelined through a torn pectoral tendon, Jones finds himself awaiting clearance to tackle the returning former two-time champion, Stipe Miocic – with the victor sure to setup another anticipated pairing against current interim champion, Tom Aspinall potentially in 2025.