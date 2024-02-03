Molly McCann scores last-Second armbar submission victory in strawweight debut – UFC Vegas 85 Highlights

Liverpudlian fan favorite ‘Meatball’ Molly McCann returned to the Octagon on Saturday night at UFC Vegas 85 looking to snap a two-fight skid. Standing in her way was Romanian standout Diana Belbita who entered the bout desperate for a victory after dropping four of her last six, including a unanimous decision defeat against McCann in October 2019.

McCann came out immediately firing on all cylinders, looking to land a big overhand right. Belbita attempted to use her six-inch reach advantage, but McCann was able to stick and move, quickly landing her power strikes before getting out of range. ‘Meatball’ even broke out her new and improved ground game, putting ‘The Warrior Princess’ on the canvas and immediately taking mount.

With only 30 seconds left in the round, it appeared as though Belbita was going to survive the barrage of elbows that McCann was reigning down. However, ‘Meatball’ had no intention of seeing the second round. McCann snatched Belbita’s arm and locked in an armbar, forcing Belbita to tap out with only one second left on the clock.

Official Result: Molly McCann def. Diana Belbita via submission (armbar) at 4:59 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Molly McCann vs. Diana Belbita at UFC Vegas 85: