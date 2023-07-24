Meatball’ Molly McCann is making some adjustments as she once again looks to recover from back-to-back losses inside the Octagon.

The Liverpudlian fan favorite came up short in her return at UFC London on Saturday, suffering a first-round submission loss at the hands of 11-7-1 fighter Julija Stoliarenko. McCann has now lost two straight via submission in the first round, prompting ‘Meatball’ to make a much-needed change in her mixed martial arts career.

Taking to Instagram, McCann revealed that she will be moving down to strawweight in hopes of fighting women that better match her size and stature.

I have always had the toughest road and journey in life, that’s just the Molly McCann way, and I’m okay with that,” McCann wrote. “The highs are the highest and the lows, well I don’t think I have words that do the pain and hurt justice. But dare to dream ay! If there’s one thing I know, it’s how to always overcome adversity and this is no different. 20 months ago I was sitting in this same position, 2 back to back losses and ready to pack it in. Then a boss run and my world changed forever.

“We have one more adjustment to make and I believe that will make all the difference in the world, the smallest in the division makes it tough when the opponents are so much bigger. So for me it’s time to drop down and face the girls who are the same size!”

“Meatball” Molly McCann has announced that she will move down to the UFC strawweight division, following her loss to Julija Stoliarenko at #UFCLondon:



“It’s time to drop down and face the girls who are the same size!”



(via @MeatballMolly IG) pic.twitter.com/9cgI2vN27e — Andy Stevenson (@andyste123) July 24, 2023

Molly McCann Has Been Here Before

Making her Octagon debut in 2018, Molly McCann came up short against Gillian Robertson, but quickly bounced back, rattling off three straight wins against Priscila Cachoeira, Ariane Lipski, and Diana Belbiţă. However, her momentum came to a crashing halt when she lost back-to-back unanimous decisions against Taila Sanoto and Lara Fritzen.

Again, ‘Meatball’ bit down on her mouthpiece and landed three more wins, including star-making knockouts against Luana Carolina and Hannah Goldy. The victories matched with her highly publicized friendship with Paddy Pimblett made McCann a bonafide superstar in her home country, but she has failed to capitalize on the momentum when it comes to making headway in the flyweight division.

A move to strawweight could open up a whole new world for Molly McCann as a plethora of fresh matchups and possibilities await her.