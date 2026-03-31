Watch: MoistCr1TiKaL Rips Dana White Over Fighter Pay, AI Promos and ‘Vile’ Wife Story”

YouTuber Charles “MoistCr1TiKaL” White has launched a scathing 11‑minute tirade at UFC CEO Dana White, attacking fighter pay, his use of AI-generated promos, and his treatment of his wife, while stressing his support for UFC athletes.

MoistCr1TiKaL’s main claims

In his video titled “I Don’t Like Dana White,” posted March 30, 2026, MoistCr1TiKaL says that getting back into watching the UFC has made him “hate Dana White more and more,” calling him a “fungus” attached to the sport. He closes by branding White a “scumbag” and saying, “I do not like Dana White but I really really like the fighters… It fcking sucks, he fcking sucks.”

He frames his rant around three pillars: low fighter pay, a pattern of callous behavior toward his wife and family, and dismissive comments about AI replacing creative work in UFC promotion.

MoistCr1TiKaL argues that UFC athletes are “sickeningly” underpaid and that only “actual superstars” make “real money.” He cites entry-level “12 and 12” contracts, 12,000 to show, 12,000 to win, and says “that should be criminal,” adding “Dana White should be in handcuffs right now for that kind of sh*t.”

He notes that many fighters need part‑time jobs because they cannot live on UFC income until they are “top five, cream of the crop,” and describes performance bonuses as a “band‑aid” that lets the promotion avoid raising base pay. White also points to recent reports that UFC now covers travel only for a head coach and no longer for entire teams, calling it another “penny pinching” move by “Dana Worm White.”

He contrasts this with the company’s financial scale, pointing out that UFC generated around 1.5 billion dollars in 2025 and mocking the idea that it is some “tiny little indie promotion” despite merging with WWE under the TKO umbrella.

MoistCr1TiKaL revisits Dana White’s New Year’s Eve incident in Cabo San Lucas, where video published by TMZ showed the UFC boss slapping his wife Anne after she slapped him in a nightclub VIP area. He says he previously covered the clip, was accused of lying by some fans, and notes that Dana later did a media apology tour saying there were “no excuses” and that criticism was deserved.

What pushes MoistCr1TiKaL over the edge is a more recent podcast story in which Dana White describes scheduling a C‑section so his son Aidan would be born early because the original due date fell on a Chuck Liddell fight he wanted to attend. In the clip, Dana jokes with the host about telling the doctor, “This ain’t going to work for me,” and moving the surgery so he could still walk out in Vegas for the event.

MoistCr1TiKaL calls the story “vile,” “deplorable” and “downright evil,” arguing that Dana “jeopardized the safety and health” of his wife and baby just to make a fight card, and that the casual, joking tone shows “the most loveless, miserable marriage imaginable.” He links this to the slap video and concludes that Dana has “no respect at all for his wife.”

AI promos and “shut the f*ck up”

MoistCr1TiKaL then reacts to Dana White’s recent comments about the UFC using AI to create promotional content under its new Paramount+ broadcast partnership. In a media scrum clip, when asked about fans who say the promotion should pay artists instead of using generative AI, Dana responds: “Give me a fcking break. AI is coming and if we’re using AI, who gives a sht? People are upset… We should use artists? How about this: shut the f*ck up and watch the fights.”

MoistCr1TiKaL calls this “the most unsurprising statement ever,” arguing that “Dana White doesn’t even pay the fighters, you think he cares about paying artists?” He says White would “1000% be using AI fighters if he could” to save more money, and predicts fans should “expect a lot more AI” as the UFC realizes how much can be saved by “farting out AI generated sh*t into the UFC programming.” He criticizes the AI visuals as worse than human‑made art and claims the only real benefit is cost‑cutting for the promotion.

Throughout the video, MoistCr1TiKaL draws a line between his admiration for UFC athletes and his dislike of Dana White personally. He insists that “the fighters are the ones that make the UFC, not the other way around,” arguing the promotion would not be in its current position without its roster.

He accuses Dana of believing that “he is the UFC” and behaving as if fans tune in to see him rather than the fighters, pointing to both fighter pay and the C‑section anecdote as evidence that the promotion’s boss values his own presence and the brand above the people who actually compete.

White finishes by hoping for a future where fighters are “actually paid appropriately for their talent and their hard work,” while doubting that will happen “with Dana White still at the helm.”