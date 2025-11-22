MMA world reacts as Arman Tsarukyan submits Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar

Arman Tsarukyan submitted Dan Hooker in the second round of the UFC Qatar headliner and called for a title shot immediately, causing many in the MMA community to react quickly.

Against Hooker, the No. 1 UFC lightweight contender shot for a takedown in the first round, which the former defended well. Next up, Hooker tried to take Tsarukyan’s back and submit him, but failed and instead landed on his own back. From the top position, Tsarukyan landed some heavy shots.

After surviving Round 1, Hooker attempted to catch Tsarukyan in a guillotine again, but the Armenian escaped and landed a flurry of shots on the New Zealander and then trapped Hooker in an arm triangle, forcing ‘The Hangman’ to tap.

Check out the finish below:

SINKING THE SUBMISSION IN THE MAIN EVENT 😮‍💨@ArmanUFC gets the arm triangle in Round 2 for a massive victory!



Tsarukyan dominated the fight from the opening stanza, dictated the pace, and even came out strong in the striking department. The MMA world reacted to his win. Henry Cejudo posted on X:

Arman Tsarukyan vs Ilia Topuria is the ONLY fight that makes sense for the lightweight title. Book it! #UFCQatar”

The MMA Guru posted on X:

Arman Tsarukyan just showed Islam Makhachev how to fu**ing ground & pound & finish, constantly looking to damage or advance positions. Easily could’ve just camped in guard on top for 5 rounds, but he isn’t a boring C**T #UFCQatar IDK if he beats Ilia, but it’d be 60/40 at least”

Arman Tsarukyan just showed Islam Makhachev how to fucking ground & pound & finish, constantly looking to damage or advance positions. Easily could've just camped in guard on top for 5 rounds but he isn't a boring CUNT #UFCQatar



Popular MMA Page on X @DovySimuMMA asked fans:

Who’s next for Arman Tsarukyan?

Arman Tsarukyan calls out Ilia Topuria

Arman Tsarukyan called out UFC lightweight kingpin Ilia Topuria after his UFC Qatar win. He said:

“Everybody’s running, especially Ilia. There’s just one No.1 contender, it’s Arman Tsarukyan. Don’t make an easy fight… I’m ready, end of January. Just send me the contract. I will be there.

Check out Arman Tsarukyan’s comments below:

Topuria, however, is rumored to fight Paddy Pimblett or Justin Gaethje next. On the other hand, fans want to see a superfight between Islam Makhachev and Topuria.