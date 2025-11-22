MMA world reacts as Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev submits Raffael Cerqueira in 33 seconds

Contender Series alum Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev made his UFC debut earlier tonight at UFC Qatar against Raffael Cerqueira.

Yakhyaev secured a highlight reel finish as he got the job done in just 33 seconds and kept his undefeated record intact. The latter wasted no time and took control of the bout right after the opening bell and almost clipped his opponent with a spinning wheel kick, followed by a series of punches and a head kick, stunning Cerqueira and pushing him to the fence.

Once on the ground, he took Cerqueira’s back and sunk in a rare naked choke, forcing a tap from ‘The Lion.’

After Yakhyaev got the fastest submission in modern light heavyweight history on his debut at UFC Qatar, several MMA fans and pros reacted to his victory:

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev reveals Game plan against Raffael Cerqueira

At the post-fight octagon interview, Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev told Michael Bisping that he planned on debuting exactly this way and that the plan was to seek an immediate finish or one in the final seconds of the first round. He said:

“That was the plan the entire time. It was a huge thing for me to come out here and show myself in the UFC debut. The plan was to either do it right away or when we hear the last ten seconds of the first round, finish him then.”

