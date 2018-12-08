MMA Journalist busted for child pornography

Notable MMA Journalist Iain Kidd has been busted for child pornography. The news is both disgusting and disturbing.

News broke late last evening as popular MMA Twitter personality ‘FrontRowBrian‘ was the first to break the story.

Noted MMA journalist @iainkidd busted for CHILD PORN!

984 images and 496 videos.

Yet is virtue signaling about PED's and Greg Hardy.

Links below-https://t.co/3777YkTCzh.

Second article– https://t.co/cK1VEFUnNv — FrontRowBrian (@FrontRowBrian) December 8, 2018

Kidd, 30, is best known for his time at SB Nation’s ‘BloodyElbow‘. He also co-hosted several MMA related podcasts.

Evening Times UK Has reported that Kidd carried out his despicable crimes between 2005-2017.

What Kidd’s Charges Are

Kidd and his business partner Fillip Hannisdal were responsible for the collection and distribution of over 1,000 indecent images of children.

A forensic search of Kidd’s computer revealed that he and Hannisdal each had a haul of hundreds of illegal pictures of children. The images included bestiality. They also collected extreme porn.

Kidd pled guilty to a charge of possessing extreme pornographic images between April 2007 and August 2017.

“Mr. Kidd is terrified of spending a minute in custody. He is very fearful of that.” stated Iain’s defense attorney.

Both men were eventually sentenced to a Community Payback Order with supervision for three years instead of going to prison. They were also handed a Restriction of Liberty Order. That will require the men to remain at home between the hours of 7pm and 7am for six months.

The men were also placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for three years. In addition, neither man is allowed unsupervised contact with children under the age of 16.

Interestingly enough, Kidd’s punishment had been handed out months ago but it wasent until last night that the horrific news became public knowledge to the MMA community or his now-former employer.

Neither SB Nation or BloodyElbow has issued a statement regarding the charges against their now-former employee.