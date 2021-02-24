Walker Brown, the MMA-trained guy who beat up Oklahoma Sooners football player Spencer Jones has launched a GoFundMe page to help pay for legal and medical fees relating to the incident.

For anyone that missed. Footage emerged online of an altercation between Jones, and three other parties inside a restroom at a bar, with the scuffle breaking out onto the floor of the restroom as bystanders attempted to evade the fracas.

Whilst it’s unknown why the altercation began, Jones and what appears to be a friend of his appear to push Brown after shouting “get the f**k out of here bitch, look at me bitch” — resulting in the latter firing shots toward Spencer. Check out the video below.

Brown was hailed a hero online for beating up the brash Footballer. He has now taken to GoFundMe to react to the incident for the first time and ask for support during this period, he wrote.

“Hi everyone. I am the guy in the bathroom fight video. I have laughed with the funny comments about my cowboy boots and cauliflower ear. I have not commented because there is an on-going investigation. I have been advised to get an attorney. I am also facing a surgery from an injury I received while defending myself and will be looking at some unplanned medical bills and time off of work recovering from the surgery. I am a full-time student who works two jobs.



“First, I would like to thank you all for the generous support that I have received from all over the country. It is overwhelming in a good way! Strangers have even offered to help me cover the costs of defending myself and so I have set up this account for anyone who would like to contribute. I feel awkward doing this because I want to work and pay my own bills, but I am realizing that may be difficult for a little bit. I will say that YES, there was something that occurred prior to the start of the video as my nose doesn’t bleed for no reason. After I hire an attorney, I will make a statement so you will know my side of the story. Thank you again for all of the support.”

Will you be supporting MMA fighter Walker Brown?