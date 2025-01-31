MMA Fighter Khasan Askhabov Arrested in Bali: Alleged Leader of Russian Gang in $200K Crypto Robbery

MMA Fighter Khasan Askhabov was arrested at Bali’s I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport. He was apprehended while attempting to leave for Dubai and is suspected of being involved in a robbery targeting a Ukrainian citizen in Bali. Khasan is alleged to be part of a Russian gang responsible for the crime.

Khasan Askhabov Arrested in Bali

The incident occurred on December 15, 2024, in Badung Regency, Bali. The victim, a Ukrainian citizen, and their driver were traveling when their car was intercepted by two vehicles. Armed individuals forcibly kidnapped them, taking them to a villa where they were beaten and coerced into transferring cryptocurrency worth approximately 3.4 billion rupiahs (around $200,000). The victim suffered multiple injuries during the ordeal.

Khasan Askhabov’s arrest follows a police investigation into the case. While he is currently under custody for questioning at the Bali Police Headquarters, eight other suspects involved in the crime remain at large. The police are continuing their efforts to apprehend the remaining perpetrators.

Khasan Askhabovis the twin brother of UFC fighter Khusein Askhabov. This incident follows a similar case in 2023 when both Khasan and Khusein were arrested in Thailand for alleged involvement in the kidnapping, torture, and robbery of an Italian national.

In the earlier case in Thailand, the Askhabov brothers were accused of orchestrating a violent home invasion where the victim was bound, assaulted, and robbed of luxury items worth over $300,000. However, subsequent investigations cleared them of these charges in November 2023, leading to their release.

The current allegations in Bali mark another serious legal issue for Khasan Askhabov, potentially jeopardizing his career and reputation further. As of now, there are no additional updates on this latest case or its legal proceedings.