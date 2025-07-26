MMA Fans React to UFC 319 Co-Main Event Announcement “Is this a joke?”

Timothy Wheaton
The UFC has announced the co-main event for UFC 319, which takes place on August 16, 2025, at the United Center in Chicago. The featherweight bout will feature undefeated English fighter Lerone Murphy against former Bellator standout Aaron Pico, who will be making his UFC debut.

Lerone Murphy vs Aaron Pico Announced

Murphy enters the fight with an unblemished professional record of 16-0-1. The 34-year-old Manchester native currently holds the number six ranking in the UFC featherweight division. Murphy has established himself as a decision specialist, winning nine of his 16 victories by decision. His most recent performances include victories over Josh Emmett, Dan Ige, and Edson Barboza, all by unanimous decision.

Ex-Bellator MMA star Aaron Pico inks deal for UFC move

Pico, a 28-year-old California native, brings a 13-4 record to the octagon. The former Bellator fighter has built a reputation as a knockout artist, with nine of his 13 wins coming by way of knockout or technical knockout. Pico began his professional career with Bellator in 2017 at Madison Square Garden, where he suffered a stunning 24-second submission loss to Zach Freeman in his debut. However, he quickly rebouts that established him as one of MMA’s top prospects.

This fight represents a significant change from the originally planned co-main event. Pico was initially scheduled to face undefeated contender Movsar Evloev at UFC Abu Dhabi on July 26. However, Evloev withdrew from the fight due to an undisclosed injury sustained during training camp in Thailand. The UFC subsequently moved the fight to UFC 319, replacing Evloev with Murphy.

Lerone Murphy

The matchup carries substantial implications for the featherweight division. Murphy seeks to maintain his undefeated status and potentially secure a title shot with a victory over the highly regarded Pico. For Pico, this represents his opportunity to make an immediate impact in the UFC after leaving Bellator and joining the premier mixed martial arts organization.

UFC 319 is headlined by a middleweight championship bout between defending champion Dricus du Plessis and undefeated challenger Khamzat Chimaev. The event marks the UFC’s return to Chicago for the first time since UFC 238 in June 2019.

Fans React to UFC 319 Announcement

The fight announcement got mixed reactions from fans. MMA Chick said “Are you kidding me? Is this a joke? Chicago deserves better than this.”

Fans elsewhere had reactions across the spectrum:

“Name wise it definitely shouldn’t be a co-main but the fight on paper should be incredible.”

“People are going to be underwhelmed but its a fight with real rankings significance and Lerone gets a big spot.”

“This is pretty much a title eliminator fight and people are saying bad comain!?”

“That is not a co-main lmfao.”

