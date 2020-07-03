MMA Community Reacts To The Death Of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov

Spread the word!













Abulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father and trainer of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov sadly passed away this morning. Nurmagomedov Sr. had been battling complications stemming from catching the coronavirus.

After falling in April he was transported to a hospital in Moscow. There he underwent an operation on his heart and was later put into a coma. Abdulmanap awoke from the coma and was frequenly visted by Khabib who said his father recognized him but was unable to talk.

Russia Today sadly reported on Friday that Abdulmanp Nurmagomedov passed away aged 57. Since the news broke the MMA community have been paying their respects to him.

So heartbreaking to hear this news of the Legend Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. I’m very sorry @TeamKhabib You’re dad passed with a heart full of pride knowing you will carry on his legacy. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) July 3, 2020

الحمدلله القائل: "كل من عليها فان ويبقى وجه ربك ذو الجلال والإكرام".



أسأل الله أن يتغمد الفقيد بواسع رحمته، وأن يرزق قلوبكم المؤمنة بقضاء الله وقدره الصبر والسلوان رغم بالغ الحزن والأسى، وأن يجمعنا بأحبابنا في جنات النعيم.



إنا جميعاً لله، وإنا إليه راجعون. pic.twitter.com/xmQd3h5h58 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) July 3, 2020

RIP Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov 🙏 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) July 3, 2020

Sincerest condolences to @TeamKhabib.

RIP Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) July 3, 2020

Tributes rightfully pouring in for Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. I had many positive & respectful, all be it brief, encounters both in & out of the UFC with him. A lot of respect my way. Condolences to Khabib & all of the family. RIP. — Marc Goddard (@marcgoddard_uk) July 3, 2020

Very sorry to hear of the passing of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A genius of combat sports and absolute inspiration to so many up and coming fighters. Sadly only entering his prime of coaching such a loss and tragedy. RIP and best wishes to his family during this difficult time 🙏🏽 — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) July 3, 2020

RIP Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

In my last fight in Russia the crowd started attacking the cage after I won,it was turning into a scary situation,my safety seemed in genuine danger.

Abdulmanap came into the cage & settled things very quickly.

He seemed like a great man. — Peter Queally (@peterqueally) July 3, 2020

So sad to hear about the passing of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, my condolences to @TeamKhabib and his family 😔❤️ pic.twitter.com/4uQCExT8LB — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) July 3, 2020

Sending my condolences to those close to Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. He appeared to be a father figure to many men. I learned about the hugely positive impact he had in Russian sports so he will be missed greatly. RIP🙏🏼 https://t.co/Uolnp0h3yA — John Gooden (@JohnGoodenUK) July 3, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear this news. My heart goes out to the ever-classy champion @TeamKhabib and his family. I’ll never forget that moment between father and son in the Octagon at UFC 242 last fall. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/ICDBq7C5zD — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) July 3, 2020

RIP Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov 🙏



My heart goes out to @TeamKhabib and the Nurmagomedov family — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) July 3, 2020

My condolences to @TeamKhabib & his family 🙏🏼🤍 — Tracy Cortez (@TracyCortezmma) July 3, 2020

My heart with you and your family @TeamKhabib

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov RIP 🙏🏽

Family #1 thing! — Yair Rodriguez (@panteraufc) July 3, 2020