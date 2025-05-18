Mizuki Hiruta Dominates Carla Merino to Retain WBO Title in Near Flawless Performance

Mizuki Hiruta retained her WBO super flyweight title with a clear-cut unanimous decision win over Carla Merino at the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles on May 17, 2025. This marked Hiruta’s fourth successful defense of her belt, and she did it in convincing fashion, with judges scoring the bout 98-92, 98-92, and 99-91 in her favor.

From the opening bell, Mizuki Hiruta established control with her sharp southpaw jab, using her movement and distance to keep Merino at bay. Merino, ranked #1 by the WBO and entering with a 16-3 record, tried to pressure the champion but struggled to land anything significant. Hiruta’s jab acted as a barrier, and whenever Merino attempted to close the gap, Hiruta was already out of range or countering with quick combinations. The champion’s poise, speed, and footwork made it difficult for Merino to mount any sustained offense.

By the middle rounds, Merino attempted to pick up the pace and found some success with combination punching, but Hiruta responded with flurries of her own, including a notable seven-punch barrage in the sixth and several multi-punch combinations in the later rounds.

Merino remained game and tried to rally, but Hiruta’s accuracy and timing consistently won the exchanges. In the final rounds, Hiruta’s left hand found its mark repeatedly, and she finished the fight looking strong and in control.

The stakes were significant: ‘Mimi’ Mizuki Hiruta not only kept her undefeated record intact, moving to 8-0 (2 KOs), but also further cemented her reputation as one of the division’s most technically sound and promising fighters. Her ability to neutralize a top-ranked challenger like Merino, who had traveled from Argentina for her first world title shot, adds to Hiruta’s growing profile. Observers and fans noted her sharpness and composure, with some already discussing her as a future pound-for-pound contender in women’s boxing.

Reactions after the fight were positive for Hiruta, with praise for her continued improvement. The fight itself was not a dramatic back-and-forth, but rather a showcase of Hiruta’s ability.

