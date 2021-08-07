Improving to 12-1, Miles ‘Chapo’ Johns turned in a spectacular striking performance on route to an early third round knockout win over Anderson dos Santos — via a beautiful hook combination on the preliminary portion of UFC 265.

Chopping at the legs of dos Santos in the opening round, Johns drew massive reactions from the Brazilian — who appeared to be severely limited from the second round onward as a result.

Unleashing a huge left hook to the body followed by a right hook upstairs in the third round, Johns finally sat dos Santos down, stopping the Brazilian and scoring another victory.

Below, catch Johns’ massive knockout victory over dos Santos.