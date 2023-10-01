Taking direct coaching duties for former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou ahead of his professional boxing debut later this month in Saudi Arabia, former world champion boxer, Mike Tyson has warned incumbent WBC best, Tyson Fury to prepare for a battle of his will against the Cameroonian.

Tyson, who snapped his retirement for an exhibition boxing clash with fellow former world champion, Roy Jones Jr. back in 2020, has turned his attention to coaching in the time since, serving as a part of former UFC champion, Ngannou’s team for his boxing debut with Morecambe native, Fury at the end of this month in Riyadh.

Tyson Fury receives direct warning from Mike Tyson

And whilst the New York native has come under fire from Fury’s father, John Fury for coaching Ngannou – given the fact his son, Tyson is named after the legendary knockout artist, Mike Tyson has warned his namesake that a tough showdown awaits him against the Batié striker in the Middle East.

“Hey, good luck brother,” Mike Tyson told Tyson Fury during a recent interview with ESNews. “Train hard because you’re going to have a tough evening that night.”

Already attempting to book his next outing after his Riyadh clash with Ngannou later this month, Fury has put pen to paper on a fight contract to take on fellow heavyweight world champion, Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed title fight – which is currently targeted to take place on December 23. in Saudi Arabia – just 8 weeks after his 10 round clash with Ngannou.

Reacting to news of Fury’s hasty return plans, Ngannou speculated that the Morecambe puncher will be in no fit state to compete so soon after their fight, vowing to leave him medically unfit for a quickfire return.

Will Tyson Fury remain undefeated against Francis Ngannou?