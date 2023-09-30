Set to make his professional boxing debut next month against incumbent WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, former undisputed UFC heavyweight titleholder, Francis Ngannou has claimed he will leave the Morecambe native medically unfit to clash with fellow world champion, Oleksandr Usyk, in a planned end-of-year title blockbuster.

Ngannou, a former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, is slated to make his first venture into professional boxing next month, taking on WBC heavyweight champion, Fury over the course of 10 rounds in a professional boxing clash in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Sidelined himself since January of last year, Ngannou most recently turned in a unanimous decision win over then-interim UFC heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane, successfully unfiying the divisional titles.

And just yesterday, multiple reports confirmed how the above-mentioned heavyweight duo of Fury and Usyk had put pen to paper on official contracts for an undisputed heavyweight championship fight – which is currently targeted to take place on December 23. in Saudi Arabia – if not in January.

Francis Ngannou warns Tyson Fury away from a quick turnaround

Reacting to news of Fury’s already planned return just 8 weeks after their scheduled pairing, Ngannou vowed that two months would not prove enough time for the former to recover from their clash to face Usyk.

“I don’t know what’s the minimum medical suspension in boxing but I really don’t understand how Tyson (Fury) can fight [with Oleksandr Usyk] in December after what’s going to happen on 10/28,” Francis Ngannou posted on his official X account.

Most recently successfully defending his WBC crown back in December of last year, Fury stopped three-time foe and championship challenger, Derek Chisora with a blistering tenth round standing TKO victory to retain his title.

That victory spelt Fury’s return to fighting following a prior April knockout win over Dillian Whyte in the pair’s WBC heavyweight championship rematch.

Can Francis Ngannou turn in an upset win over Tyson Fury next month?