Ex-UFC Champions Break Down Kourtney and Kim Kardashian’s Altercation
Could we see Kourtney and Kim Kardashian bring their feud from the mean streets of Calabasas to the UFC?
Hopefully not, but considering how hard Dana White wanted to put on a fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, clearly nothing is out of the question.
Even if you’re not overly familiar with the Kardashian family, chances are you’re familiar enough to know that they’re wildly popular and immensely wealthy. Why, who knows? But the fact remains that Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie, and Kendall are all stars to a varying extent and when you have a group of successful women making millions of dollars and showing off their lavish lives on TV, a catfight is bound to break out once in a while.
That’s exactly what happened during a 2020 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians when Kim and Kourtney got into a physical altercation following an argument.
UFC star Kamaru Usman breaks down Kourtney vs. kim
Hilariously, former UFC champions Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman offered a play-by-play analysis of the scrap during a recent episode of their Pound 4 Pound podcast.
“Roll the tape!” Cejudo exclaims as Usman proceeds breaks down the action.
“There’s so many skills on display,” Usman analyzed. “Immediately you see Kourtney approach and Kim pulls guard. You see Kim pulls guard right away. Feet up, upkicks, creates separation. Gets back to her feet. Kim sizes up the opponent, she sees what’s going on, delivers the right hand to the shoulder.
“She didn’t even throw the right hand to kill, she just threw it to the shoulder to gauge the distance and go into the clinch to deliver the right knee. It’s incredible what Kim Kardashian has been able to do in such a short space of time.”