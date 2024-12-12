Ex-UFC Champions Break Down Kourtney and Kim Kardashian’s Altercation

Could we see Kourtney and Kim Kardashian bring their feud from the mean streets of Calabasas to the UFC?

Hopefully not, but considering how hard Dana White wanted to put on a fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, clearly nothing is out of the question.

Even if you’re not overly familiar with the Kardashian family, chances are you’re familiar enough to know that they’re wildly popular and immensely wealthy. Why, who knows? But the fact remains that Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie, and Kendall are all stars to a varying extent and when you have a group of successful women making millions of dollars and showing off their lavish lives on TV, a catfight is bound to break out once in a while.

That’s exactly what happened during a 2020 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians when Kim and Kourtney got into a physical altercation following an argument.

UFC star Kamaru Usman breaks down Kourtney vs. kim

Hilariously, former UFC champions Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman offered a play-by-play analysis of the scrap during a recent episode of their Pound 4 Pound podcast.

Elite analyses from the P4P booth 😂 pic.twitter.com/068qH8712w — Pound 4 Pound (@pound4poundshow) December 11, 2024