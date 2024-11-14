Mike Tyson Looks To Stop Jake Paul And Take Another Bout ‘Like a Rocket’

Mike Tyson has big plans as he prepares for his blockbuster showdown with Jake Paul later this week.

For Jake Paul, his fight this weekend serves as the defining moment in his professional boxing career. If he’s able to overcome and even knock out Mike Tyson, it will be his biggest accomplishment in the ring by a country mile.

In equal measure, all eyes are on Mike Tyson to see exactly what he’s still capable of. We’re talking about one of the most efficient, deadly knockout artists in the history of heavyweight boxing. Even at the age of 58, you’d have to imagine he still has something left in the tank.

A lot of fans believe that this will be the big farewell for Mike Tyson in the world of professional boxing. In the eyes of the man himself, though, it could be the beginning of an entirely new chapter.

Mike Tyson reveals post-Jake Paul goals

Interviewer: “Are there future plans for you after Jake, or is this the last time we’ll see you in the ring?”

Tyson: “Sky’s the limit. We’ll see. I’m interested in doing this again.”

Interviewer: “Any other opponents in mind?”

Tyson: “Yeah, but I’ll keep it to myself.”

Interviewer: “Take us through the first round on November 15. What can we expect?”

Tyson: “Like a rocket.”

Tyson knows better than anyone that this is a huge opportunity. For Jake Paul, it’s hard to see how he will lose out – especially given the hype surrounding the countdown series on Netflix.

For Mike, it’s about proving to himself and the world that he can still handle this kind of pressure. He knows what kind of impact he can have if he lands on Jake Paul, and if he’s able to find the mark on Friday night, we could be in for one of the most remarkable moments in combat sports history.