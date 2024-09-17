Mike Tyson uncertain of Jake Paul fight due to injury: ‘It’s hard to walk right now’

Former undisputed heavyweight world champion boxer, Mike Tyson has once more cast doubt on his November boxing return against the outspoken, Jake Paul — revealing his mobility is causing him some concern ahead of his retirement-snapping return.

Tyson, 58, is slated to return to action following a lengthy retirement from professional boxing later this year in Arlington, Texas — taking on professional boxing star, Paul in his first matchup since a 2005 knockout loss against Kevin McBride in Washington.

Last featuring in July, Ohio native, Paul would turn in his tenth professional boxing win in a sixth round knockout win over former UFC welterweight contender and current BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) star, Mike Perry.

Mike Tyson reveals current issue with mobility

And officially slated to headline a Netflix-broadcasted event in ‘The Lone Star State’ later this year in November, Tyson has once more cast doubt on his ability to make his boxing return against social media star, Paul — revealing he is finding it difficult to “walk right now”.

“It’s hard to walk right now,” Mike Tyson told USA TODAY Sports during a recent interview ahead of his boxing matchup against Jake Paul. “But two months from now, I’m going to be perfect. The fight is won in the gym.”

“Listen, I’ll do anything that will help me,” Mike Tyson explained. I’m going to enjoy my time here tonight with all my childhood friends, and the hell with Jake Paul.

Last featuring four years ago in an exhibition setting albeit, Tyson took on former world cruiserweight boxing champion, Roy Jones Jr. in a split decision draw scored by the WBC in his first outing in the ring since his above-mentioned 2005 professional matchup against McBride.

Revered as one of the most feared professional boxing knockout artists of all-time, Brooklyn native, Tyson has turned in a spectacular 44 separate knockout wins during his decorated boing career.