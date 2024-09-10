Mike Tyson Slams ‘Afraid’ Canelo Alvarez: “Shame for boxing and for Mexico.”

Canelo Alvarez may have loads of talent, but legendary pugilist ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson doesn’t think he has much of a heart.

Bursting onto the boxing scene in the mid-80s, Tyson was one of the most fearsome heavyweights in the sport’s history, dispatching his first 19 opponents via knockout with none of them making it farther than the sixth round. Tyson was a fighter who prided himself on facing the next man up, no matter how big of a threat they posed.

In recent years, boxing has become more of a business than a sport with some of the biggest stars frequently holding out to try and secure a bigger bag and/or preserve their precious record rather than giving fans the fights they want to see.

As is the case with multi-weight world champion Canelo Alvarez who has routinely turned down a scrap with David Benavidez, the biggest threat to his status as the reigning WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight champion, despite being offered a whopping $60 million to step in the ring with him.

“I can’t believe what I just heard,” Tyson told Marca in response to Alvarez turning down the fight with Benavidez. “What’s wrong with Canelo? Is he afraid of losing? Doesn’t he want to give the fans the fight they want to see? Don’t you want to give the fans the fight they want to see? Do you not respect the legacy of the great Mexican champions who faced the best regardless of the money? This is a shame for boxing and for Mexico. If I were him, I would accept the fight with Benavidez and show the world that he is the best. But it seems he doesn’t have the courage to do it; It is a shame because he has a lot of talent but he lacks heart” (h/t Seconds Out).

Canelo defends his super middleweight titles this saturday night in ‘sin city’

Instead, ‘Canelito’ will put his collection of gold up for grabs against undefeated standout Edgar Berlanga this Saturday night inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Berlanga is 22-0 in his professional boxing career with his most recent victory coming via a sixth-round TKO against Padraig McCrory in February. ‘The Chosen One’ is currently the North American Boxing Organizaition (NABO) super middleweight champion and goes into his clash with Canelo carrying 17 wins by way of knockout.

On the flip side, Alvarez is 61-2-2 with 39 victories via KO/TKO.