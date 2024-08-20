Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time
All the fights for Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga in Las Vegas on Saturday 14th September 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.
- Event: Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga
- Date: Sat, Sep. 14, 2024
- Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
- Broadcast: DAZN PPV: 8 p.m. ET
- Broadcast in the UK: 1 a.m. UK (Sunday)
Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga Full fight card
- Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga: For Alvarez’s WBC, WBA, and WBO Super Middleweight Titles
- Erislandy Lara vs. Danny Garcia: For Lara’s WBA World Middleweight Title
- Caleb Plant vs. Trevor McCumby: Super Middleweight
- Rolando Romero vs. Manuel Jaimes: Super Lightweight
- Stephen Fulton vs. Carlos Castro: Featherweight
*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change
Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga Tale of the Tape
|Name:
|Canelo Alvarez
|Edgar Berlanga
|Country:
|Mexico
|United States
|Age:
|34
|27
|Height:
|5 ft 7+1⁄2 in (171 cm)
|6 ft 1 in (185 cm)
|Weight:
|168 lbs (76.36 kg)
|168 lbs (76.36 kg)
|Reach:
|70+1⁄2 in (179 cm)
|73 in (185 cm)
Start date and time
Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga takes place on Saturday, September 14th, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight card will start at 8 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 1 a.m. GMT.
Betting Odds
- Edgar Berlanga: +960 underdog
- Canelo Alvarez: -1600 favorite
Tickets
If you are lucky enough to be near Las Vegas or plan to attend Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga. at T-Mobile Arena, tickets are available here.
Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga Trailer
PPV price and Live streams
Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga is Live on DAZN PPV and the PPV is not available right now. When available you will be able to purchase the PPV here.
What is Next after Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga?
The next boxing event that follows Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga is Daniel Dubois vs. Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium on the 21st of September 2024.