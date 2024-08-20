Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga in Las Vegas on Saturday 14th September 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event: Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga

Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga Date : Sat, Sep. 14, 2024

: Sat, Sep. 14, 2024 Location : T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Broadcast : DAZN PPV: 8 p.m. ET

: DAZN PPV: 8 p.m. ET Broadcast in the UK: 1 a.m. UK (Sunday)

Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga Full fight card

Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga: For Alvarez’s WBC, WBA, and WBO Super Middleweight Titles

Erislandy Lara vs. Danny Garcia: For Lara’s WBA World Middleweight Title

Caleb Plant vs. Trevor McCumby: Super Middleweight

Rolando Romero vs. Manuel Jaimes: Super Lightweight

Stephen Fulton vs. Carlos Castro: Featherweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga Tale of the Tape

Name: Canelo Alvarez Edgar Berlanga Country: Mexico United States Age: 34 27 Height: 5 ft 7+1⁄ 2 in (171 cm) 6 ft 1 in (185 cm) Weight: 168 lbs (76.36 kg) 168 lbs (76.36 kg) Reach: 70+1⁄ 2 in (179 cm) 73 in (185 cm)

Start date and time

Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga takes place on Saturday, September 14th, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight card will start at 8 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 1 a.m. GMT.

Betting Odds

Edgar Berlanga: +960 underdog

Canelo Alvarez: -1600 favorite

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near Las Vegas or plan to attend Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga. at T-Mobile Arena, tickets are available here.

Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga Trailer

PPV price and Live streams

Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga is Live on DAZN PPV and the PPV is not available right now. When available you will be able to purchase the PPV here.

What is Next after Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga?

The next boxing event that follows Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga is Daniel Dubois vs. Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium on the 21st of September 2024.